Postings and transfers in NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has made major reshuffle in its top hierarchy with posting and transfer of directors of all the regional bureaus and headquarters.

According to notification of transfer and postings, Masood Alam Khan Director of BS-20 has been transferred to NAB Karachi from NAB Rawalpindi, Izhar Ahmed Awan Director in NAB Headquarters Islamabad has been transferred to NAB KP Peshawar, Nauman Aslam transferred from NAB Rawalpindi and posted at NAB Headquarters as Director HRM, Ghazi Rehman has been transferred from NAB Headquarters and posted at NAB Balochistan Quetta.

Tariq Hameed Butt has been transferred from NAB Karachi and posted at NAB Headquarters Islamabad, Naveed Haider Zahid has been transferred from NAB KP Peshawar and posted at NAB Rawalpindi, Ghulam Safdar Shah has been transferred from the post of Director HRM at NAB Headquarters Islamabad and posted at Operation Division at NAB Headquarters Islamabad, Nasim Ahmed Khan has been transferred from NAB Headquarters Islamabad and posted at NAB Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tahir transferred from NAB Karachi and posted at NAB Multan and Abdul Hafeez Khan transferred from NAB Multan and posted as Director (IT&R Division) NAB Headquarters Islamabad.