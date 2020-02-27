Farrukh Punjab Junior Tennis in progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: As many as 10 matches were decided on the second day of the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.
In U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz was in sublime form and outclassed Moavia Butt 8-0 while Abdul Hanan Khan toppled Waleed Javeed 8-1, Ahtesham Arif outperformed Asad Zaman 8-2, Sameer Ahmad thrashed Zaeem Ghafoor 8-0, Shazaib Zahid outscored Salim 8-4, Abdullah Anjum beat Tauheed Awais 9-7 and Jabir Ali defeated Ahmad Amir 8-5.
In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Shazaib Zahid was up against Muneeb Majeed and overwhelmed his opponent by 8-2 while in the second match of this category, Ameer Mazari played superb tennis against Arman Kamran and outlast him by 8-1. today (Thursday), the quarterfinals of boys U-18 singles and doubles, boys U-14, boys U-10, girls U-18 and semifinals of boys/girls U-12 will be played.
