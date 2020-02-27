Okara Seniors beat Lahore Greens

LAHORE: Okara Seniors beat Lahore Greens by 5-Wickets Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup match played at Shah Faisal Ground. Lahore Greens 133 all out after 19.3 overs. Asad Dar 32, Khurram Afzal 30 and Jamil Bhatti 15 runs. Rashid Hussain 4/9.

In reply Okara Seniors 134/5 after 18 overs. Kashif Bajwa 54, M Hafeez 31 and M Irfan 34 Runs Not Out. Jamil Bhatti 2/26. Saif Ullah and M Waqas were umpires and Sajid Usman was the scorer. Chief Guest M Hafeez gave away man of the match award to Rashid Hussain.