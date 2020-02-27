Kasur police seem helpless against kite-flying

KASUR: Kasur police seem helpless in combating kite-flyers in different areas.

Reportedly, kite flyers were spotted flying kites in Kot Rukandin, Kot Usman Khan, Kot Murad Khan, Kot Peeran, Khara Road, Khadimabad and Kot Fatehdin areas. The other day, Habibullah of Khudian suffered injuries on his neck due to chemical-coated twine near village Dolaywala. Several other people also sustained twine injuries during last few days. On Wednesday a video also went viral on social media wherein B-Division police was shone subjecting some youths to torture. The police had also claimed to have arrested Asad, Mohsin, and Salman under kite flying act.

DRUG PEDDLERS REMOVE MOUSTACHES OF MAN: Drug peddlers Wednesday allegedly tortured a man, removed his eye brows and mustaches over the suspicion of informing police about them in village Khokhar Chak 25. Naveed Ahmed told police that accused Nazir, Shabir and Nawab Din intercepted him and tortured him, stripped him and shaved his eye brows and mustaches and forced him to walk without clothes. The complainant alleged that the accused were drug pushers and they suspected that he (Ahmed) was an informer of police. Police have registered a case.