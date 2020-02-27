LAC to celebrate ‘Air Force Surprise Day’

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council is going to hold different colourful programmes today (Thursday), the day when brave Pakistan Air Force destroyed two Indian aircrafts in surprise airstrikes at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, LAC will put on display an exhibition of paintings at the Alhamra Art Gallery at 3.30pm. A special play titled “Hum Say Na Takrana” will also be staged in Alhamra Hall-2 at 4pm and a celebration walk would be held at Alhamra gate at 4.30pm.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Pakistan armed forces are the great asset to this country and have always dedicated their lives to protect the country. February 27 is a historic day as this day reminds us bravery of Pakistan Air Force who dropped two Indian aircrafts. Khan said that Pakistani forces know how to protect and defend their borders; we will arrange these programmes to pay tribute to PAF valour. Alhamra Arts Council is standing with Pakistan Army in all circumstances and LAC will continue to arrange such programmes in future, he added.

PU: Punjab University will celebrate Surprise Day today (Thursday) to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force which once again proved its supremacy over India by destroying two Indian fighter jets. In this regard, all departments of Punjab University will take out rallies from their respective departments which will reach VC office by 10am. Afterwards, a mega rally will be taken out from VC office to Gate No 2.