Chaudhry Shujaat gives suggestion for independent Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has given a suggestion for Independent Kashmir to resolve the issue of Indian-Held Kashmir. He said that US President Mr Donald Trump should play conciliatory role instead of mediator between Pakistan and India. Iranian envoy Syed Muhammad Ali Husseini called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Iranian Consul General in Lahore M Reza Nazeeri and other diplomats. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding Pak-Iran relations and other matters of mutual interest. Iranian envoy also greeted Shujaat Hussain on recovery.
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has given a suggestion for Independent Kashmir to resolve the issue of Indian-Held Kashmir. He said that US President Mr Donald Trump should play conciliatory role instead of mediator between Pakistan and India. Iranian envoy Syed Muhammad Ali Husseini called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Iranian Consul General in Lahore M Reza Nazeeri and other diplomats. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding Pak-Iran relations and other matters of mutual interest. Iranian envoy also greeted Shujaat Hussain on recovery.