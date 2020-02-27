Chaudhry Shujaat gives suggestion for independent Kashmir

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has given a suggestion for Independent Kashmir to resolve the issue of Indian-Held Kashmir. He said that US President Mr Donald Trump should play conciliatory role instead of mediator between Pakistan and India. Iranian envoy Syed Muhammad Ali Husseini called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Iranian Consul General in Lahore M Reza Nazeeri and other diplomats. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding Pak-Iran relations and other matters of mutual interest. Iranian envoy also greeted Shujaat Hussain on recovery.