CM Usman Buzdar grieved

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of a seminary wall in the area of Gujjar Colony, Kot Lakhpat.

Usman Buzdar expressed his condolences with the bereaved families. He also directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar also sought a report on the incident.