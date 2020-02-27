close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of a seminary wall in the area of Gujjar Colony, Kot Lakhpat.

Usman Buzdar expressed his condolences with the bereaved families. He also directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar also sought a report on the incident.

Latest News

More From Lahore