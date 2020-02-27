Shoaib in Dilawar Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib moved into the semi-finals of boys’ singles category at Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the quarters, Shoaib thrashed Tuna Nergizoglu of Turkey 6-2, 6-1, while Turkey’s Gokalp Ayar beat Iustin Belea of Romania 6-4, 6-3. Nepal’s Aryan Giri defeated Stylianos Poutis of Greece 6-2, 6-4 as Kerem Ozlale of Turkey smashed compatriot Birtan Duran 6-0, 6-2.

In the semi-finals of boys’ doubles event, the Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancaklioglu stunned top seed Pakistani duo of Ahmed Kamil and M Shoaib 1-6, 6-1, 10-7. The pair of Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia overpowered the duo of Raahim Agha of Great Britain and Stylianos Poutis of Greece 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.