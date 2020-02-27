Fernando, Mendis tons help SL clinch ODI series

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis hit centuries as Sri Lanka thrashed West Indies by 161 runs in the second One-day International to clinch the series on Wednesday.

Fernando, who blasted 127, and Mendis, who made 119, put on 239 runs in Sri Lanka’s highest third-wicket stand as the hosts amassed 345 for eight after being put into bat in Hambantota.

Wrist spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan took three wickets each as Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 184 in 39.1 overs and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after edging the first game by one wicket.

But it was Fernando and Mendis who made Sri Lanka bounce back from nine for two to record their highest ODI total against the West Indies. The island nation also recorded their biggest win in terms of runs against the West Indies.

Sheldon Cottrell struck twice on successive bals in the fourth over of the match to send back skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, for one, and Kusal Perera, for nought in his 100th ODI, before Mendis denied the bowler hat-trick.

Mendis got one reprieve on two when West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard dropped a simple chance at first slip off Jason Holder. He went on to score his second one-day hundred. Mendis and Fernando, who hit his career-best ODI score in 123 balls, smashed 22 fours between them.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph finally claimed the centurions in the space of 14 deliveries, and then bowled former captain Angelo Mathews for one. Cottrell dented Sri Lanka’s middle-order with the wickets of Thisara Perera, for 36, and Dhananjaya de Silva, for 12, to end with figures of 4-67.

But Hasaranga, 17 off 10, and Isuru Udana, unbeaten 17 off nine, put on 29 runs for the eighth wicket to make Sri Lanka finish with a flourish. West Indies were never in the chase despite a 64-run opening stand between Shai Hope, who top-scored with 51, and Sunil Ambris.

Ambris, who was dropped by Sandakan on seven off paceman Nuwan Pradeep, was the first to depart after being run out for 17. Hope completed his 16th ODI half-century but soon fell to Mathews. Hasaranga bowled Pollard for a first ball duck and castled Jason Holder for three. A floodlight failure delayed Sri Lanka’s victory march by 15 minutes as Nuwan Pradeep and Sandakan wiped off the tail.

West Indies won toss

Sri Lanka

A Fernando c Paul b Joseph 127

D Karunaratne c Allen b Cottrell 1

K Perera c Hope b Cottrell 0

K Mendis c Hope b Joseph 119

T Perera b Cottrell 36

A Mathews b Joseph 1

D de Silva b Cottrell 12

W Hasaranga run out 17

I Udana not out 17

Extras: (lb3, w10, nb2) 15

Total: (8 wickets, 50 overs) 345

Did not bat: L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep

Fall: 1-9 , 2-9 , 3-248 , 4-271 , 5-274 , 6-303 , 7-316 , 8-345

Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-67-4 , Holder 8-0-59-0 , Jospeh 10-0-57-3 , Allen 6-0-37-0, Paul 7-0-62-0 , Chase 6-0-31-0, Pollard 3-0-29-0

West Indies

S Hope c Karunaratne b Mathews 51

S Ambris run out 17

D Bravo c Dhananjaya b Hasaranga 16

R Chase b Sandakan 20

N Pooran c Mathews b Sandakan 31

K Pollard b Hasaranga 0

J Holder b Hasaranga 3

K Paul b Pradeep 21

F Allen c T. Perera b Sandakan 17

A Joseph b Pradeep 0

S Cottrell not out 0

Extras (lb1, w6, nb1) 8

Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 184

Fall: 1-64 , 2-83 , 3-93 , 4-130 , 5-131 , 6-137 , 7-158 , 8-184 , 9-184 , 10-184

Bowling: Pradeep 6-0-37-2 , T. Perera 5-0-18-0, Udana 4-0-21-0 , Mathews 5-0-20-1, Hasaranga 10-0-30-3, Sandakan 9.1-0-57-3

Result: Sri Lanka won by 161 runs

Man of the Match: A Fernando (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)