Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan crush WI by 8 wickets in opener

By News Desk

CANBERRA: Pakistan women’s cricket team began their journey at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a splendid eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Canberra.

Faced with a target of 125 runs, Pakistan finished with a score of 127-2 with 10 balls to spare in their allotted 20 overs.

2016 champions West Indies won the toss and chose to bat, but slumped to 44 for three off the first 10 overs. Stafanie Taylor (43) and fellow veteran Shemaine Campbelle (43) came to the rescue — almost tripling the score off the last 10 for a defendable 124 for seven.

In reply, a 58-run opening stand between Javeria Khan (35) and Muneeba Ali (25) set Pakistan on their way, with skipper Bismah Maroof, in her 107th T20, seeing them home with an unbeaten 38.

Player of the match Javeria was bowled out by Taylor in the 8th over while Muneeba was caught by Anisa Mohammed off Afy Fletcher in the 12th over.

Under the captaincy of Maroof, who is leading the side in a world event for the first time, Pakistan are eyeing to secure a semi-final berth for the first time.

“We really wanted this win to get the momentum going into this World Cup,” said Maroof. “I’m really proud of this bunch and how we played today.

We picked up wickets at crucial times when we needed and put them under pressure, and then how our openers played, credit to them.”

Pakistan’s win leaves Group B wide open with four teams on two points each. Pakistan play England next on Friday, while South Africa face Thailand.

Pakistan XI: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig and Anam Amin.

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (capt), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell.