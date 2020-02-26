SHC Bar moves SC against LHC verdict on Mush treason case

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court (SC) to set aside the judgment of Lahore High Court (LHC), quashing the verdict of Special Court in high treason case sentencing former president General ® Pervez Musharraf to death.

SHCBA President Ziaul Haq Makhdoom filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution, seeking leave to appeal against the judgment passed by LHC on January 13, 2020, quashing the special court verdict announced in Musharraf high treason case and declared the formation of the bench as unconstitutional.