Wed Feb 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

PSTA organises workshop, seminar on soft tennis

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

KARACHI: As many as 40 players from Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam and Jamshoro participated in a soft tennis coaching workshop and sports seminar at Union Club here on Tuesday. This was organised by Pakistan Soft Tennis Association (PSTA) and the keynote speakers were Khalid Rehmani, Noushad Ahmed, Dr Nadia Razak, and Eibad Sarwar.

The participants got valuable information on modern coaching methods, rules, history and scope of this game in Pakistan. Besides, a one-hour practical session on soft tennis was also conducted. Dr Nadia presented a brief on wheelchair sports in the country with special reference to wheelchair tennis.

