Wed Feb 26, 2020
Report clarified

Karachi

 
February 26, 2020

Apropos of the news report ‘Forces against Pakistan, China behind anti-CPEC propaganda, says Li Bijian’, published in The News on February 25, it is wrongly mentioned that China is taking 17 per cent interest on its loans to Pakistan. According to Bijian, who is the consul general of China in Karachi, the interest rate of China’s loans is on preference term and “which is less than two per cent”. The error, made inadvertently, is regretted.

