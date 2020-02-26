Report clarified

Apropos of the news report ‘Forces against Pakistan, China behind anti-CPEC propaganda, says Li Bijian’, published in The News on February 25, it is wrongly mentioned that China is taking 17 per cent interest on its loans to Pakistan. According to Bijian, who is the consul general of China in Karachi, the interest rate of China’s loans is on preference term and “which is less than two per cent”. The error, made inadvertently, is regretted.