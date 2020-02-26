Farrukh Memorial Punjab Jr Tennis begins

LAHORE: The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 got under way here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah on Tuesday.

Fahd Sardar Khan graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and formally inaugurated the tournament. Also present on the occasion was PLTA secretary Rashid Malik. In all 11 matches were played on the opening day in the boys U-18 and boys/girls U-12 categories.

In the U-18 first round Shahzaib Zahid outclassed Ibrahim Anjum 8-1, Ahmad Amir thrashed Arman Kamran 8-1, Ahmer Saeed crushed Muneeb Majeed 8-0, Abdullah Anjum beat Husnain Ali 8-4 and Waleed Javeed trounced Mohammad Ali 8-0.

In U-12 first round, Ismail Aftab overwhelmed Ali Usman 8-0, Harris Bajwa defeated Eesa Zohaib 8-3, Ameer Mazari trounced Shaheer Ahmad 8-0, Omer Jawad toppled Ramzan 8-0, Eesa Bilal beat Talha Tarar 8-2 and Ameen Sheikh crushed Nauman 8-0.

On Wednesday the second round matches of the event will be contested. The finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday (February 29).