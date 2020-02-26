Gujranwala to have int’l level baseball stadium

LAHORE: Gujranwala will soon have a international level baseball stadium, it was announced in Gujranwala on Tuesday on the occasion of the laying foundation ceremony of the stadium.

The announcement further said in view of the popularity of baseball in Pakistan and specially in Gujranwala, AJWA City Gujranwala has donated some land to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) for the baseball stadium.

Present on the occasion of foundation-laying ceremony were Muhammad Tanveer CEO Ajwa City, Syed Fakhr Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball, Muhamed Sarwar, Ejaz Ahmed and Muhammad Ahsan Bilal of Gujranwala Baseball Association and Musadiq Hanif head coach PFB. Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Tanveer said: “As the baseball is gaining popularity in the country, many Gujranwala players are representing Pakistan at the international level while there is no regular baseball ground in Gujranwala we have given piece of land to Pakistan Federation Baseball to build a proper baseball stadium in Gujranwala.”

PFB president Syed Fakhr Ali Shah expressed his pleasure that baseball is a very popular sport in Gujranwala as many of its players have represented Pakistan at the international level. So it was very important to have a baseball ground in Gujranwala. He thanked Ajwa City CEO adding that a national level baseball academy will be set up at this stadium where young players will get baseball training and also national level baseball competitions will be held at this venue.