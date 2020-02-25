Senator Faisal says genuine leader cares for his people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed said on Monday that a genuine leader would care for his people and help remove poverty instead of its most deserving ones in slums and portraying a complete cosmetic picture.
In a tweet, he said, “you cannot hide your poverty behind the walls. A genuine leader would care for his people and help remove poverty instead of hiding its most deserving ones in slums & portraying a complete cosmetic picture. Concealing the poor is ignoring the poor. Inequality is at its peak in India”.
ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed said on Monday that a genuine leader would care for his people and help remove poverty instead of its most deserving ones in slums and portraying a complete cosmetic picture.
In a tweet, he said, “you cannot hide your poverty behind the walls. A genuine leader would care for his people and help remove poverty instead of hiding its most deserving ones in slums & portraying a complete cosmetic picture. Concealing the poor is ignoring the poor. Inequality is at its peak in India”.