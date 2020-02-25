close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

Senator Faisal says genuine leader cares for his people

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed said on Monday that a genuine leader would care for his people and help remove poverty instead of its most deserving ones in slums and portraying a complete cosmetic picture.

In a tweet, he said, “you cannot hide your poverty behind the walls. A genuine leader would care for his people and help remove poverty instead of hiding its most deserving ones in slums & portraying a complete cosmetic picture. Concealing the poor is ignoring the poor. Inequality is at its peak in India”.

