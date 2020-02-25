Players’ families looking forward to PSL action in Multan, Rawalpindi

MULTAN: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has got off to a stupendous start in Karachi and Lahore. The action now shifts to Multan and Rawalpindi, says a press release.

This marks the first instance of these two cities hosting the PSL fixtures and the players and their families are looking forward to the PSL action in the city.

The Sultans from Multan have in their ranks fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan and the big-hitting opening batsman Zeeshan Ashraf belonging to the areas adjacent to the city of saints, Multan, while Islamabad United, who lifted the coveted PSL trophy twice, have their captain Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Musa Khan hailing from Rawalpindi.Multan Cricket Stadium will stage three PSL matches on February 26, 28 and 29 and the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Raw­alpindi will host eight matches which will be played on February 27, 28, 29 and March 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8.

Multan Sultans will be in action in front of their home fans in all three matches in their home venue and Irfan’s and Zeeshan’s families are eager to see the matches get underway which provides them a chance of seeing their very own in the flesh at their own stadiums.

Multan Sultans host Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the eighth PSL 2020 fixture.

Mohammad Asim, brother of Mohammad Irfan, said: “Growing up, Irfan was often scolded by our parents for his interest in cricket. Eventually, his passion supersed­ed everything. Now we are all pr­o­ud of him. “It makes me very hap­py to see all PSL games take place in Pakistan. I will go to the stad­i­um to support Irfan and his team.”

Mohammad Ashraf, father of Zee­shan Ashraf, said: “My brothers and his mother are very happy that Zeeshan made it to Multan Su­l­tans. My son is very hard working and his efforts are paying off now. We are all praying for his success in the PSL and are hoping he wo­uld have a long and rewarding career.”

“We will invite family and friends to watch Zeeshan’s matches and install a big screen. As a child, Zeeshan loved to copy star cricketers and their style of play. When asked, he used to imitate the batting styles of Saeed Anwar, Brian Lara and Aamir Sohail. Everyone used to call him Lara at home.”

Families of Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and pacer Musa Khan are excited for the matches in Rawalpindi. Islamabad United host Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday in the ninth PSL 2020 fixture.

Azizullah Khan, father of Shadab Khan, said: “A United match is like an Eid for us. We gather around the TV screen with family and friends.“I am very happy that as many as eight PSL matches are being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. I intend to watch a few games at the stadium with my family.”

“Shadab is an important member of Pakistan’s national team and it makes me very proud. It was the PSL where Shadab first made an impression and made the selectors and cricket pundits take note of his talent. I am a great admirer and fan of Islamabad United and in the last four seasons I haven’t missed a single match of theirs on TV.

Saeed Khan, father of Musa Khan, said: “As a kid Musa used to be scared of the cricket ball. One day I handed him the ball and initially he didn’t bat against the fast ball but it all has changed now.

“I can’t wait to see Musa play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium for Islamabad United. I will go to the stadium along with rest of my family members to watch him bowl. I am very proud of him; I hope he makes a big contribution for his team in Rawalpindi as well as across the rest of the PSL 2020 venues.”