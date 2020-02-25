Shvedova joins tennis mothers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DOHA: Multiple Grand Slam title winners Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters are probably the best known of tennis mums on tour. They have now been joined by Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova who returned to the WTA Tour in Qatar on Sunday after an absence of almost three years in which she gave birth to twins.
