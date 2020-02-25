close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Shvedova joins tennis mothers

Sports

February 25, 2020

DOHA: Multiple Grand Slam title winners Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters are probably the best known of tennis mums on tour. They have now been joined by Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova who returned to the WTA Tour in Qatar on Sunday after an absence of almost three years in which she gave birth to twins.

