SBP planning to hold Schools Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab is going to organize several sports events in near future to provide young talented players sufficient opportunities to flourish; DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Servaid Punjab Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 that concluded here at Bagh-e-Jinnah Courts on Sunday evening.

He said lawn tennis is a popular game in the country and Sports Board Punjab is planning to hold Schools Tennis Championship in near future to trace potential tennis players from different schools. “Holding Punjab Junior National Tennis Championship is a positive development especially in a bid to find young talented tennis players”.