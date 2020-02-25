PSL-5 now shifts to Multan, Pindi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League has got off to a stupendous start in Karachi and Lahore. The action now shifts to Multan and Rawalpindi. This marks the first instance of these two cities hosting the PSL fixtures and the players and their families are looking forward to the PSL action in the city. The Sultans from Multan have in their ranks fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan and the big-hitting opening batsman Zeeshan Ashraf belonging to the areas adjacent to the city of saints, Multan, while Islamabad United, who lifted the coveted PSL trophy twice, have their captain Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Musa Khan hailing from Rawalpindi. Multan Cricket Stadium will stage three PSL matches on February 26, 28 and 29 and the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host eight matches which will be played on February 27, 28, 29 and March 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8. Multan Sultans will be in action in front of their home fans in all three matches in their home venue and Irfan’s and Zeeshan’s families are eager to see the matches get underway which provides them a chance of seeing their very own in the flesh at their own stadiums. Multan Sultans host Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the eighth PSL 2020 fixture.