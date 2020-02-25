Pak players lose in initial rounds of Dilawar-Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis

KARACHI: A number of Pakistani players suffered defeats in the initial rounds of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Monday.

In the first round of boys’ singles category, Romania’s Iustian Belea stunned Pakistan’s sixth seed Zalan Khan 6-0, 6-4. Tune Nergizoglu from Turkey overpowered Huzaima Abdur Rehman 7-6(5), 6-0 and Kuan Chang Huan from Taipei thrashed Ahmed Nael of Pakistan 6-2, 6-3.

Birtan Duran from Turkey smashed Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan 6-0, 6-2 and Qwyn Quittner from Australia thrashed Abdullah of Pakistan 6-1, 6-3. Curtis Hong Tseng Tan from Hong Kong smashed Araiz Malik of Pakistan 6-1, 6-1 and Emir Toglukdemir from Turkey won against Bilal Asim of Pakistan 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Kerem Ozlale from Turkey beat Chun Tang from Taipei 6-3, 6-1 and Raahim Agha from Great Britain beat Mert Dogan from Turkey 6-4, 6-4.

Mustafa Sancakuoglu from Turkey got walkover against Huzaifa Khan of Pakistan and Min-Hung Kao from Taipei got walkover against Talha Khan of Pakistan.

In the pre-quarter-finals of boys’ doubles category, Raahim Agha from Great Britain and Stylianos Poutis from Greece overpowered the Turkish duo of Birtan Duran and Kerem Ozlale 7-5, 3-6, 12-10.

The pair of Kuan Chang Huang from Taipei and Curtis Hong Tsent Tan from Hong Kong thrashed the Pakistani duo of Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael 6-1, 6-1.

The Turkish pair of Tune Neggizoglu and Emir Toglukdemir beat the duo of Mert Dogan from Turkey and Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-4, 6-3.

The Taipei pair of Min-Hung Kao and Chun Tang won against the Pakistani duo of Abdullah and Araiz Malik 7-6(3), 3-6, 10-7.