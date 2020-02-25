Sindh to launch 14 mega projects in Karachi in new fiscal year: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said the provincial government will launch 14 mega development projects in Karachi in the next financial year of 2020-21.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Barrister Wahab criticised the federal government, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs162 billion development package for Karachi but they had done nothing so far.

He said similar to what happened to the federal government’s announcement for the Karachi package, no work was carried out despite the prime minister’s announcement for the establishment of a hospital in Mithi and the construction of a public university in Hyderabad.

Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said Sindh had become the only province in the country where the provincial government had been deprived of the authority to keep a check over the affairs of the provincial police.

He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been using the incumbent inspector general of the Sindh police for their vested political interests.

He said the opposition in the province had been attempting to use the Sindh police chief to influence the forthcoming by-election on the vacant seat of the Sindh Assembly in Umerkot. He said opponents of the Pakistan Peoples Party would once more face defeat in the Umerkot’s by-election.

He claimed that the PM had also agreed to the recommendation of the Sindh government to transfer the police chief from the province.

He said the provincial government was ready to constitute a judicial commission to investigate journalist Aziz Memon’s murder. He said people of the country had been suffering due to inflation “owing to the utterly wrong economic policies of the federal government”.