PAS reforms

This refers to editorial 'PAS reforms' (February 24,2020) has touched an important subject that directly concerns the public in general. It is so unfortunate that, instead of tackling the root cause, we start with new models to further complicate the issues and this cycle is going on with change of governments. If you have to pick the bureaucracy from the open market, dispense with the Civil Services Academy, the advance courses, foreign courses etc. The question arises: how you are going to change the mindset? The present arrangement is defective ab initio – as it is discriminatory and against natural justice.

Reforms have further complicated the issues and the common man faces more hurdles compared to the 60s. There cannot be two opinions; the comprehensive reforms framed cannot be left to experts alone as suggested in the editorial. Let reforms be made public, opinion sought and finalized.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi