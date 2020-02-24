Peshawar win T-20 blind cricket trophy

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Won the 4th Khyber Zalmi T-20 Cricket Trophy for the Blind, defeating the Attock team at the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The Peshawar team won the toss and selected to bat first. Peshawar was dominating from the very beginning. Mohsin Khan played a good inning and scored 104 not out innings. Muhammad Asif was another batsman scoring 34 runs. Muhammad Nouman, Junaid Khan, and Muhammad Haroon claimed one wicket each. Peshawar scored 222-3 in the 20 overs. Attock team was struggling from the start losing wickets consistently. Moshin Khan secured 3 wickets. Amir Khan was the top scorer from Attock, with a score of 16. Attock were all out for 98 runs in 12.5 overs. Moshin Khan was declared man of the match. Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah and Deputy Director Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Nusrtat Jabeen distributed prizes amongst the players at the end.