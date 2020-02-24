ITF tennis begins today

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen cou­ntries’ players will be seen in action in the second leg of the ITF Dilawar Abbas International Junior Tennis Tournament getting underway with the main round at the PTF Complex from today (Monday).

As many as 27 boys and 15 girls from Greece, Hong Kong, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, China, Iran, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia, Korea, Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan have signed with the ITF referee Muhammad Arif Qureshi for the event.

Semi Zeb and Farman Shakeel (Pakistan) and two players from Kuwait have failed to sign-in for the main draw.