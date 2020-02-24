close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
February 24, 2020

Petrol leaks from oil tanker on highway

National

February 24, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Thousands of litres of petrol leaked from an oil tanker on the National Highway on Sunday. The district administration and Rescue 1122 staff started rescue operation after the incident. Sources said that 45,000 litres petrol-filled oil tanker was on its way to Lahore from Karachi when suddenly it started leaking near Zahir Pir. To it, the rescue and district administration officials were informed. After closing both sides of the road, operation was started.

