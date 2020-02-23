Convict shot dead by rivals in Gujranwala sessions court

GUJRANWALA: A convict was shot dead by his rivals on the premises of the Sessions Court here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Nabeel Yousaf was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of Farooq Ahmed some months ago. He was presented before a civil judge in a case by the police. When he was coming out of the court his rivals opened fire at him. As a result, Nabeel died on the spot.

DACOITS ON THE RAMPAGE: Dacoits looted cash, cell phones and other valuables in five incidents here on Saturday.

Two armed men intercepted Muhammad Waseem and looted cash from him at Satellite Town while bandits snatched cash from Asim at Cantt and four robbers took away cash and a cell phone from Tahir Ramzan at Satellite Town.

Thieves took away a peter engine from the fields of Tahir Khan and rickshaw of Ejaz Ahmed was also stolen from Ferozwala Road. Police have registered cases.