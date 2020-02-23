Police party attacked, PO snatched from police

OKARA: A raiding police party was attacked with batons and sticks by dozens of villagers, including women, and they got a proclaimed offender released from the police custody.

Satghara police headed by Muhammad Azam raided Qambar village in the jurisdiction of Gogera police and arrested PO Muhammad Nawaz. In the meantime, dozens of villagers rushed to help the PO. The accused villagers allegedly injured cops Muhammad Azam, Ali Imran and Muhammad Iqbal with the help of batons and clubs. The uniform of constable Ali Imran was also torn off by the accused. They also got released the PO from the police custody. Later, the police registered a case against 18 male and 10 female accused persons.

‘PROBLEMS OF FARMERS BEING RESOLVED’: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that the problems and difficulties faced by the farmers of the district are being resolved on top priority.

Addressing a meeting here, the DC said that severe action was being taken against the sellers of bogus seed, substandard pesticides and fertilisers. The locusts attack in the district had been nearly controlled, he claimed. The fertilisers, including DAP and Urea, were present in the district and there was no shortage, he added. Agriculture Deputy Director Ch Shahbaz Akhtar briefed the meeting regarding cultivation of wheat, canola, potato and other crops. He told about the measures of checking the black marketers of fertilisers.

THREE HELD WITH ILLEGAL OIL: Police on Saturday arrested three people and took in custody an oil tanker in which Iranian oil was being to Okara.

Reportedly, the police arrested Asadullah, Muhammad Sadiq and Abdul Wahab and took an oil tanker in custody near 28/4L village.

TWO HELD: Police on Saturday booked two impersonators here.

The police registered a case against accused Muhammad Afzal Tahir and Sohail Arshad of Renala Khurd for hurling threats to Riaz Ahmad of Khalid Town after posing them employees of the NAB.

FOUR HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Saturday arrested four drug pushers here. The police arrested Muhammad Ibrahim, Sheroo, Niaz Ahmad and Rustam Masih with narcotics.