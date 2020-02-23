Bahawalpur traders observe strike

BAHAWALPUR: Traders of Yateem Wala, Tehsil Haroonabad, on Saturday staged a demonstration and observed a complete shutter down against increasing incidents of dacoity and robbery. The traders blocked Yateem Wala-Faqir Wali, Latifabad and Khichi Wala and Haroonabad roads in protest demanded immediate action against the increasing incidents of dacoities in their shops.