close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Bahawalpur traders observe strike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Traders of Yateem Wala, Tehsil Haroonabad, on Saturday staged a demonstration and observed a complete shutter down against increasing incidents of dacoity and robbery. The traders blocked Yateem Wala-Faqir Wali, Latifabad and Khichi Wala and Haroonabad roads in protest demanded immediate action against the increasing incidents of dacoities in their shops.

Latest News

More From Pakistan