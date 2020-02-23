close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Cops attacked, PO snatched from Okara police custody

National

OKARA: A raiding police party was attacked with batons and sticks by dozens of villagers, including women, and they got a proclaimed offender released from the police custody. Satghara police headed by Muhammad Azam raided Qambar village in the jurisdiction of Gogera police and arrested PO Muhammad Nawaz. Dozens of villagers rushed to help the PO. The accused villagers allegedly injured cops Muhammad Azam, Ali Imran and Iqbal with the help of batons and clubs. The uniform of constable Ali Imran was also torn off by the accused. They also got released the PO from the police custody. Later, the police registered a case against 18 male and 10 female accused persons.

