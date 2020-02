Law Ministry notifies Khalid Javed as AGP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law has appointed Advocate Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General (AG) of Pakistan, stated a notification issued here on Saturday.

President Arif Alvi has made the appointment of Advocate Khalid Javed as Attorney General of Pakistan by using his power under the Constitution of Pakistan Section 100 (1).

The Ministry of Law has issued a notification. He will be obliged for all perks and privileges of the Attorney General of Pakistan.