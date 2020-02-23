Vendors earning through PSL

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is offering earning opportunities for those people who want to earn more through minor investments.

A group of people from Lahore is earning handsome amount here by selling caps, plastic trumpets and painting faces of the spectators with minor investment.

“We are here seven people from Lahore. We are selling caps, plastic trumpets and painting faces of the spectators during the PSL matches in Karachi. We hope everyone of us will take away Rs15,000 each within four days,” Mohammad Shafiq, who held a big shopping bag having these items, told ‘The News’ outside the National Stadium on Saturday.

“Look we have purchased a piece of plastic trumpet for Rs70 and are selling it for Rs100. Similarly, we are easily earning thousands through painting faces of the fans by investing only a few hundreds. And we are also earning through selling caps,” he said.

“We have taken on rent a flat here for four days. If we also pay its rent and exclude the diet and other expenses still we will be able to take a handsome amount to our homes,” he said.

“The trumpet’s price in Lahore is Rs35 while here we have purchased them on Rs70 per piece,” Shafiq said.

Shafiq, also holding a match ticket in his hand, was trying to enter through gate No9.

“After the last match here on Sunday we will move to Lahore and from there our plan is to go to Rawalpindi to do our business,” he said.

“PSL is a great blessing for us as it has boosted our income. We hope if cricket continues our business will also flourish,” Shafiq said.

Meanwhile a young boy of Karachi painting faces of fans told this correspondent that on Friday he had purchased paint of Rs100 and had earned Rs600 through that.