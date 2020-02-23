Richards joins Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Viv Richards on Saturday arrived here to join his side which is defending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Richards, a former West Indies captain and one of the world’s greatest batsman, was received by Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar and the franchise coach Moin Khan here at the Jinnah International Airport.

Richards has been associated with the Gladiators as team mentor since the inaugural edition of the Pakistan top league in 2016.

Richards’ presence in the dressing room has been motivational and during the last four seasons young players have learnt a lot from him.