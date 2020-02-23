Taakra 2020 from 25th

LAHORE : The 3rd edition of UCP Taakra shall be taking place at the University of Central Punjab from the 25th to the 29th of February, 2020, inviting diversely talented students from across Pakistan. The event shall host over 2,000 participants from 162 institutes who will be competing in 19 categories with 42 competitions and shall feature cash prizes worth Rupees 1,850, 000.

A collaborated effort of 15 societies in 33 diverse domains at UCP, Taakra for the past two years has been able to bring on board students from all across Pakistan and has been able to maintain the proud tradition of providing an exclusive platform where they can exhibit their talents and win laurels.

This year the categories range from Performing Arts, Youth Leadership Parliament, Speed Programming, Cooking, Literature, an Entrepreneurial Gala and much more. This year’s edition comprises of five exuberant social nights including an opening ceremony scheduled on the 25th of February 2020. Day 2 shall feature a soulful Qawalli night featuring Ustad Shehzad Khan Santoo. The third day shall feature upbeat performances by DJ Sherazi, DJ Awais and one of the institutes Alumnus who happens to be a renowned name in the world of national and international hosting; Zohaib Azhar. The fourth social night will witness some of the biggest names of the Pakistani music industry including Arif Lohar, Sahir Ali Bagga and Annie Khalid performing for the power-packed Taakra audience. This 5 days festival would conclude on the 29th February 2020 with an exuberant closing ceremony crowning the champion for this year. Like every year, UCP TAAKRA 2020 shall promote cross-culture interaction among students providing them with an opportunity to network with fellows from different areas of the country and inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship. ***