Education reforms body notified

LAHORE : Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has notified the Higher Education Reforms Committee along with its terms of reference.

The committee with Punjab Minister for Higher Education as its convener has equal representation from private sector.

According to its terms of reference, the committee will discuss all the pending matters of regularisation of cases of faculties/ departments of private universities, which are recommended by the Accreditation Committee and the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) for their finalisation without further delays.

It will also devise a time-lined schedule for expeditious processing of any matters of regularisation cases of faculties/departments and programmes which are under process with the Accreditation Committee and to make recommendations for implementation of charter of demands of private universities keeping in view the objectives of improving access, relevance and quality of higher education.

The committee will also devise a mechanism of one-window interface for facilitation of obtaining different approvals for establishment or functioning of private sector higher education institutions (HEIs).

The other members of the Higher Education Reforms Committee are Association of Private Sector Universities of Punjab (APSUP) Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Rehman, PHEC chairman, representative of Accreditation Committee Khalid Rehman, University of South Asia VC Mian Imran Masood, Lahore Garrison University (LGU) VC Maj Gen (r) Obaid Bin Zakria and APSUP representative Awais Rauf.a