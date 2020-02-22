Two dacoits escape from police custody

GUJRANWALA: Two dacoits escaped from the police custody here on Friday.

Reportedly, the police arrested accused Hayatullah and Kamran involved in dacoity incidents. The police officials after obtaining remand from the court were shifting the accused to the police station when both the accused allegedly got released by their accomplices. Later, the CPO ordered to got registered a case against SI Shabbir and constables Javed, Shahzad and Bashir. The SP Civil Lines has started inquiry into the incident.

Dacoits continue looting spree: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables 10 incidents here on Friday.

Dacoits entered the house of Adnan Riaz at Ahmed Nagar and looted Rs 15,000 and gold ornaments while bandits took away motorcycle and cell phones from Abdullah at Sabzi Mandi. Muhammad Arshad was deprived of Rs 90,000 at Ferozwala while dacoits intercepted Ali Raza and snatched Rs 6,000 from him. Thieves stole motorcycles of Shahzad, Jafar Hussain, Hassan, Tajamul Hussain, Nazir, Riaz and a pick-up of Haseeb from different areas of the city.