CM Mahmood Khan orders KP Cities Improvement Project handed over to LG Dept

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Planning and Development Department (P& D) for handing over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to the Local Government (LG) Department.

Chairing a meeting, he directed to expedite the implementation of development plans and complete all the projects within the stipulated timeline, said an official handout. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, secretary P & D, secretary Local Government and others attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan directed the department concerned to prepare and submit the action plan for the next six months in this regard. He directed that a master plan for the resolution of traffic congestion in the Mingora Bazar should be prepared and included in the KPCIP. The chief minister directed to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all the cities of the province. The participants of the meeting were briefed on the KPCIP, its objectives, work plan and progress made so far in details. The project aims to ensure clean drinking water supply in major cities of the province, improve sewerage and drainage system, solid waste management system and other infrastructure.

It was informed that improvement in water supply, sewerage and drainage system, solid waste management system and livable cities situations will be carried out through the project. The project will be completed with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank and other donor agencies.

It was told that the KPCIP includes climate change resilience, business plan development, capacity building of Water and Sanitation Services Companies and Tehsil MAs, clean environment, surface water source development, provision of improved water quality, tariff fixation and billing system improvement and enhancing customer services in the cities. The participants were told that Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan and Mingora cities have been included in the priority list under the KPCIP.

Police officers reshuffled

Twelve police officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were transferred and assigned new responsibilities on Friday.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, Mohammad Saeed Wazir, Commandant, Elite Force, was given the additional charge of deputy inspector general of police Telecommunication.

Awal Khan was posted Commandant of the Police Training College Hangu. Commandant, Frontier Reserve Police Sajid Ali was given the additional charge of DIG Training. Besides, Qasim Ali Khan was posted district police officer of Swat and Ashfaq Anwar was named the DPO of Haripur.

Zahidullah Jan was posted the DPO of Lakki Marwat, Nisar Ahmad posted the DPO Orakzai and Tariq Sohail posted the DPO Battagram. Zaibullah Khan was posted assistant inspector general Logistics and Abdul Rauf Babar named the AIG Establishment. Mohammad Aleem was posted SP Finance and Procurement and Darvesh Khan was made SP Training at the Central Police Office.