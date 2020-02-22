AIOU extends admissions date

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday extended the date of admissions of its Matric and FA programmes till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges.
Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the university’s main campus, 51-Regional campuses and more than 100 Coordinating Offices across the country, moreover prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be obtained from the University’s official website www.aiou.edu.
