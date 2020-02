Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis finals today

LAHORE: The semifinals and final of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association-organised Servaid Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 will be contested on Saturday here at Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.

Semifinals and finals of U-18, U-10 and finals of Boys U-18 doubles, girls U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls final will be played.Adnan Arshad Aulakh, DG Sports Board Punjab and Haroon Sheikh Director Servaid will be the guests of the honour at the finals.

On the Friday quarterfinals of different age categories were held. In U-18 quarterfinals, Jabir Ali beat Hamza jawad 8-2, Ahmer Saeed beat Tauheed Awais 8-0, Ahtesham Arif beat Ahmad Amir 8-6 and Sherhan Salim beat Shahzain 8-5

In U-18 doubles semifinals, Zain Ch & Ifham Rana beat Sherhan Salim & Ahmad Amir 4-2,3-5,10-4, Ahtesham Arif & Jabir Ali beat Hamza Jawad & Asad Zaman 4-1,2-4,10-5.

Meanwhile in the U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Arman Kamran 8-5 and Waleed Javeed beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-6.In boys/girls U-12 semis, Haniya Minhas eat Ismail Aftab 8-0 and Omer Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-5

In girls U-16 semis, Haniya Minhas beat Mehru Fatima 4-0,4-0 and in U-10 quarterfinals, Ismail Aftab beat All Usman 8-0, Harris Bajwa beat Talha Tarar 8-4, Omer Jawad beat Nauman 8-0 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Eesa zohaib 8-0.