Rome unveils tomb that may belong to Romulus!

ROME: An ancient tomb thought to belong to Rome’s founder Romulus was presented to the world on Friday, after months of investigation by history sleuths.

The 6’th century BC stone sarcophagus, with an accompanying circular altar, was discovered under the Forum in the heart of Italy’s capital over a century ago —but experts could not agree on whether or not it belonged to the fabled figure.

According to legend, Romulus founded the city after killing his twin brother Remus. The brothers had been raised by a she-wolf — the symbol of Rome shows them sucking at her teats — but later fell out over where to build the new metropolis.

Historians have long been divided not only over whether the pair actually existed, but if so where Romulus’ body — which was reportedly dismembered after his death by angry senators — may have been buried. The tomb was found in the 19’th century and was known to specialists at the time but was forgotten until new digs within the past year.