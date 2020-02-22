IGP orders action against four cops found extorting citizens

Police high-ups on Friday ordered action against four cops of the anti-street-crime squad of District Malir after they were seen harassing and extorting citizens in a video that went viral on social media.

The video was recorded in Malir’s Sharafi Goth in which the cops could be seen harassing citizens. The policemen included two head constables, Chan Muhammad and Azam, and as many constables, Saddaruddin and Amir Shahzad.

As the video went viral on social media, IGP Kaleem Imam took notice of it and ordered the police officials concerned to take stern action against the policemen found involved in harassing and extorting citizens.

According to the Sindh police spokesperson, Gadap Division SP Azam Jamali has been made inquiry officer. The four cops are likely to be transferred to the Saudabad police headquarters and suspended.