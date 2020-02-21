COAS meets Kuwait leadership, regional peace, security discussed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kuwait on a day long official visit.

General Bajwa held separate meetings with Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Staff Engineer Hashim Abdurazaq Al-Refaea, Under Secretary National Guard, the ISPR in a statement said.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional peace and stability were discussed.

The political and military leadership of Kuwait highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields of defence & security including export of defence products, training, provision of trained manpower, human resource and cooperation in counter terrorism domain.

Earlier, on arrival at Army Headquarters, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces.