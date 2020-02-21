Pervaiz assures journalists of solving problems

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that journalists’ problems were solved in the past and we will not leave them alone even now. He said this while talking to a delegation of journalists headed by International Federation of Journalists Secretary Jeremy Dear who called on him at his residence on Thursday. In the meeting, PFUJ leader Rana Muhammad Azeem and Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present. Jeremy Dear exchanged views with Pervaiz Elahi about problems faced by the journalists in Pakistan and expressed his reservations about their protection and economic problems. Pervaiz Elahi assured of every possible help in solution of the journalists problems and said that we are aware about the problems of the journalists and have always sided with them. For journalists’ economic stability the government is trying to pay the outstanding arrears of the media owners at the earliest possible, he said. Jeremy Dear said that present laws should in no manner affect freedom of expression. Pervaiz Elahi in the presence of Jeremy Dear talked to Provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Secretary Information Raja Jahangir and asked them to solve the problems immediately.