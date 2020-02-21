Participants of workshop briefed on PN’s challenges

ISLAMABAD: The august participants of International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS), organized by National Defense University, visited the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, and were briefed about Pakistan Navy’s challenges and response towards maritime security. During the interactions, various aspects related to changing security dynamics of the region and initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy to navigate challenges in domain of maritime terrorism were briefed to the IWLS members. It was further emphasized that Pakistan Fleet is well-organized, constructed and equipped to deal with wider spectrum of threats in maritime realm.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while responding the participant’s questions underscored Pakistan Navy’s instrumental efforts in sponsoring regional maritime security. He further underlined enhanced responsibility of PN in view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor with the development of Gwadar Port and the capacity building in areas of high priority of maritime sector.

The visiting notables of IWLS comprising parliamentarians, ambassadors, diplomats and government officials from abroad and inland commended the efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.