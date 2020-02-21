PM Imran Khan telephones Chinese president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned China’s President Xi Jinping to demonstrate Pakistan’s unequivocal solidarity with China in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and conveyed his heartfelt condolence over the loss of previous lives.

The prime minister praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling the virus and underscored that the people and the government of Pakistan stood firmly behind China in its decisive efforts to fight and eliminate the virus. Bothleaders shared their resolve to continue to have communication and exchanges at the highest level to strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to build closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era. “In order to demonstrate Pakistan’s unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping,” says a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office here.

The prime minister underscored that timely, effective and far-reaching measures undertaken by China were being acknowledged globally. The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s offer to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus.

While underscoring Pakistan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, the prime minister expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation under the inspiring leadership of President Xi will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Imran Khan also appreciated China’s strong resolve and special measures to look after our nationals during this difficult time. He expressed the confidence that China will continue to take best possible measures for the welfare of our nationals and students in China.

President Xi expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s support to China at a critical time and underscored that China was taking effective, swift and timely measures to battle coronavirus. President Xi emphasised that China will win people’s war against Covid-19.

President Xi reaffirmed that China is treating Pakistani students “as our own” and will spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well-being. On bilateral relations, President Xi underscored China’s commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level and stressed that CPEC will continue to be its strongest centre-piece.