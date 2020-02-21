Cancer-hit boxer Usman dies in Canada

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan boxing hero Olympian Usmanullah Khan has expired in Canada on Thursday as he finally lost his struggle against cancer.

His family had recently appealed to the government to help him travel back to the country and spent last days of his life with his family in Faisalabad.

The former South Asian and Asian Championship gold medallist was suffering with brain tumor. Even specialists in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case at that last stage. After being diagnosed with the disease, Usman was treated in Pakistan and as a last resort he was advised to consult cancer specialists in Canada.