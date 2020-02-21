‘Boy granted bail in fake FIR’

Rawalpindi : The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Rizwan Hanif Shaikh granted bail to a 20-year old boy in a case registered by Morgah Police Station two days ago.

The victim after getting the bail approached to the City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsen Younas to take action against Morgah police officials, who not only snatched his Rs120,000 but also tortured him physically. The CPO directed to return ‘bribe’ to the complainant and ordered an inquiry against the accused police officials involved in torturing and taking ‘bribe’ here on Thursday.

According to a statement of victim Usman Ghani given to the CPO, Morgah Police Station Sub-Inspector Chaudhry Khuda Dad accompanied by six constables arrested him when he was unloading scrap at his shop in the limit of Rawat Police Station two days ago. Police officials tied his hands and eyes with a piece of cloth and brought him in the police station and physically tortured, he said.

He said that police officials demanded Rs500,000 for his release otherwise they would register an FIR of dacoity, recovering ‘charas’ and also add terrorism sections. I cried and requested police officials to release him but in vain, he said.

“They called my family members and told them that I am a terrorist, ‘charas’ dealer and a dacoit. My family members told them that I am an innocent, but in vain. Police officials demanded Rs500,000 as ‘bribe’, which my family members refused to pay. They started to beat me again.”

“Finally, my family members agreed to pay Rs12,0000 even then the police registered a baseless case of 13/20/65 (recovering pistol) over me. Police officials took Rs120,000 and also took scrap filled Suzuki and warned me to be silent before judge. If I complained to Judge, we (Police) will lift your family members to involve in other baseless cases, he said.

After the statement of victim boy, the CPO called Station House Officer Aizaz Azeem and directed him to investigate the matter and also ordered to return the ‘bribe’ money to the boy.