Silva races to be fit for Real Madrid clash

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes David Silva will be fit for next week’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid after the midfielder was injured during the 2-0 win against West Ham.

Silva limped off in the closing moments at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday after being caught by a crunching tackle from West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna. Guardiola immediately asked Silva about the extent of the injury on the touchline and, while he does not think the problem is especially serious, there is still some doubt about his availability for the last 16 first leg in Spain next Wednesday.