Tayla out of Aussie squad

SYDNEY: Defending champions Australia suffered a blow on the eve of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup Thursday with young pace spearhead Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury.

The fast bowler, 21, reported pain in her foot this week and scans revealed a stress fracture just a day ahead of Australia facing India in the opening game of the 10-team event. Head coach Matthew Mott said the squad was disappointed to lose one of the quickest bowlers in the game, as the hosts bid to win a fifth World Cup title. Off-spinner Molly Strano was drafted in as her replacement. “Tayla has been in brilliant form of late and established herself as one of the premier fast bowlers in international cricket,” he said.