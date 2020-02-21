Kabaddi WC winning team honoured

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Ch Shafay Hussain hosted a reception in honour of Kabaddi World Cup victorious team and officials and distributed prize money on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that hosting Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan was a dream which our elders had seen; now dream of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed has been realised. Congratulating the team and officials, he said: “I had received many telephones from those who wanted their players be included in the team, there was great pressure on me but I did not listen to any recommendation and strictly told the team officials that all players should be included in the team on merit. This was the reason that selection of team was made on merit and it won the World Cup for country.” He said that Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed was greatly fond of kabaddi, when Pakistan's first kabaddi team went to Canada then he had borne its entire expenditure from his own pocket.

Ch Shafay Hussain thanked Mobin Ahmad of Fatima Fertilizers for cooperation for Kabaddi World Cup. He particularly thanked MCC Cricket Team official Javed Butt who along with MCC team witnessed Kabaddi World Cup final match.

Afterwards, cash prizes were distributed among Kabaddi World Cup victorious team players Irfan Jatt, Shafiq Ahmad Chishti, Binyamin Malik, Tauseef Ali Warraich, Qamar Zaman Butt, Zafar Iqbal Cheema, Arsalan Mehmood, Muhammad Nafees, Majid Ali, Kalimullah, Akmal Shehzad Dogar, Muhammad Sajjad, Bilal Bhatti, Waqas Ahmad Butt, Musharraf Javed, Obeidullah Kamboh, Shehram Sajid, Rashed Mehmood Malik, Mohammad Zulqarnain, Khalid Bhatti, Tahir Waheed Jatt Coach, Shehzad Hanif, Muhammad Aamir and Abdul Razzaq Gill.